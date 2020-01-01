Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 38 mins ago
Microfiber Blanket Sheet Set with Reversible Faux Mink Flat Sheet
from $16
Save up to $72 per set via coupon code "NEWYOU20". Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Twin for $15.74 ($54 off)
  • Full for $17.99 ($62 off)
  • Queen for $17.99 ($72 off)
Features
  • includes up to 2 pillowcases, flat sheet, and fitted sheet
Details
Comments
  • Code "NEWYOU20"
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
