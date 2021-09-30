That's a savings of $5 off list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
-
Expires in 20 hr
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Coupon code "VIP" bags extra savings on already discounted storage containers and kitchen gadgets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the OXO Good Grips 6.22-Qt. Salad Spinner for $26.99 after coupon ($4 less than most stores charge).
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Take up to half off cookware, small appliances, cutlery, and bakeware. Plus, coupon code "GOSHOP20" takes an extra 20% off, and coupon code "GET20" takes an extra $20 off $100. (You'll need to be a Kohl's Rewards member to use the coupon. It's free to join.) You'll also get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven for $167.99 plus $30 in Kohl's Cash after coupons (low by $91, factoring in the Kohl's Cash).
- Spend $75 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- The Kohl's Cash can be used October 4 through 17.
Save on everything from small appliances, to knife sets, baking and cookware sets, storage boxes, pans, and more.Prices start from $4. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 15-Piece Cupcake Pan, Silicone Liners & Tools Set for $16.93 ($45 ).
That's better than last week's mention, as you get an extra 20% off instead of 15%, plus you also get the extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Plus, you'll receive $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Shop Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from October 4th to 17th.
- You have to be a Kohl's Rewards member to use "GET20"; it's free to join.
- Pictured is the Corelle Misty Leaves 12-Piece Dinnerware Set for $63.99 w/$10 Kohl's Cash (savings of $46).
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Sign In or Register