Micro Center · 1 hr ago
free
pickup
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. (It's a $9 value.) Shop Now at Micro Center
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 2 days ago
Rampow 2-in-1 SD Card Reader
$4.50 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "EXNLTNM4" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Atevon via Amazon.
- compatible with SD, SDHC, SDXC, micro SD, micro SDHC, and micro SDXC cards
- 90MB/s data transfer speed
- USB-C connector
- LED indicator
- Model: RAMPOW-CH01
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 mo ago
PNY Performance 16GB SDHC Class 4 Flash Memory Card
$2.99 $30
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- For in-store pickup only. (Availability may vary by location.)
Micro Center · 2 hrs ago
Jlab Wireless Earbuds at Micro Center
free
pickup
To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox. Coupon can be redeemed in-store at participating locations. Shop Now at Micro Center
Micro Center · 1 wk ago
10th-Gen. Intel Core i9-10850K Comet Lake Desktop CPU
$320 $650
pickup
That's $18 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen for this processor. (It's the best deal today by $89.) Buy Now at Micro Center
- 10 cores; 20 threads
- 3.6GHz base speed
- compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Support
- Model: BX8070110850K
- UPC: 735858459273
