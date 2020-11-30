New
Micralite ProFold Compact Lightweight Stroller
$120 $299
free shipping

That's $179 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Albee Baby

  • Available in Carbon.
  • designed for children from birth up to 40 lbs.
  • weighs 15 lbs.
  • measures 20.5" x 17.5" x 9.5" when folded
  • rain cover, carry strap, detachable bumper bar, reversible bamboo/mesh seat liner
