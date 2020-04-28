Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Michley LSS-Mini Sewing Machine with Needle Guard
$18 $27
free shipping w/ $35

That's a great price for a sewing machine; you'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It uses four AA batteries (not included).
  • Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with $35.
Features
  • protective needle guard for safety
  • auto bobbin winder
  • high/low speed
  • foot pedal operation
