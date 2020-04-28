Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a great price for a sewing machine; you'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
Are you looking to make your own face mask? At Michaels they have instructions for two kinds of masks, and links to every necessary item at the bottom. Shop Now at Michaels
This is a great time to take up (or renew) a hobby. Coupon code "FORYOU" takes an extra 30% off this sewing center. Buy Now at Macy's
Check out these how-to videos on five different DIY projects for kids, including a fairy garden, stress ball, wooden robots, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Scratch your crafting itch with a sewing machine and supplies for every skill level. Shop Now
Take this opportunity to pick up DIY essentials at great prices. Shop Now at Walmart
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on over 100 toys, including dollhouses, LEGO, ride-on mini cars, trikes, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Get outside! Get some fresh air! Get some vitamin D! Get this deal and save on a variety of backyard favorites like cornhole, badminton, ladder ball, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
