Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Michaels · 33 mins ago
Michael's Online Craft Classes
free

Unleash your creative self with these four classes! Shop Now at Michaels

Tips
  • You must RSVP to each class.
  • They occur at 1pm ET
  • Learn How to Make the Fat Cat Crochet Stuffie on April 23rd
  • Not All Super Heroes Wear Capes” Siser Glitter HTV T-Shirt on April 24th
  • How to Create with Color Pour Resin on April 27th
  • Learn The Basics to Create a Shawl on April 30th
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Crafts Michaels
Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register