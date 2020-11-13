Save on over 800 styles, sizes, and colors. Shop Now at Michaels
- Save 40% on other Christmas decor as well.
- Pictured is the Ashland 7-Foot Pre-Lit Willow Pine Artificial Christmas Tree in Clear for $89.99 ($140 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charges. Otherwise, shipping starts at $6.95.
Save on over 120 items, including jewelry, TVs, toilet seats, bedding, speakers, and much more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Holiday clearance sales usually start after the holidays, but Ace Hardware wants to give you those deals now. Save on yard decorations, trees, lights, garland, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup avialable.
Save on tool cabinets, grill accessories, seasonal decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free delivery on $50 orders at participating locations. Not a member? (It's free to join.) Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
Let's face it, we all either know someone who thinks Christmas starts in October, or we are that someone. So shop this sale for yourself or for someone else, we don't judge (much), and get your decorating game on. Hey, with a tiny trees for $7 and 3-foot colorful trees for $17, why not put one in every room? Shop Now at Michaels
- Pictured is the Ashland 4-ft. Clear Pre-Lit Riverside Pine Artificial Christmas Tree for $25 ($25 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start at $6.95, or spend $59 or more to qualify for free shipping.
That's $60 off list and a low price for a 7-foot pre-lit tree in general. Buy Now at Michaels
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee. (Alternatively, orders of $59 or more ship free.)
- 210 clear incandescent lights
- 22" diameter
- 397 tips
- flame retardant
