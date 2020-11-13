New
Michaels · 30 mins ago
Michaels Great Big Tree Spree
up to 60% off
Save on over 800 styles, sizes, and colors. Shop Now at Michaels

  • Save 40% on other Christmas decor as well.
  • Pictured is the Ashland 7-Foot Pre-Lit Willow Pine Artificial Christmas Tree in Clear for $89.99 ($140 off).
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charges. Otherwise, shipping starts at $6.95.
