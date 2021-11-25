New
Michaels · 45 mins ago
Up to 60% off
free shipping w/ $49
Take up to 60% off trees, frames, canvas, beads, ribbon, and more. Shop Now at Michaels
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $49 or more.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 11/27/2021
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
TomTop · 1 mo ago
KKmoon 7000mw Desktop Laser Engraver
$106 $239
free shipping
That is a savings of $133. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Free shipping from US Warehouse.
Features
- off-line and app wireless control
- carves MDF, balsa, paper, wood, fabric, plastic, leather, plywood, foam paper, anodized aluminum, and more (not suitable for iron and other metals)
- supports NEJE Scanner app
- built-in gyroscope
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Bob Ross by the Numbers Mini Art Set
$5.29 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Just take those $5 savings and beat the devil outta them. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- three 3" x 2.75" canvases
- 7 paint pots
- mini paintbrush
- mini easel
- 32-page book
TomTop · 2 wks ago
Atomstack A5 M40 Laser Engraver
$280 $340
free shipping
Apply coupon code "AA5M40" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Ships from a U.S. warehouse.
Features
- 410x400mm print size
- for wood, bamboo, paper, plastic, leather, and more
- includes goggles, marker, wrench, and brush
- stainless steel backing plate
- Model: A5M40
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Apple Barrel Acrylic Paint 2-oz. Bottle
50 cents
free shipping w/ Prime
That's half of what you'd pay at a local craft store. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
Features
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
Sign In or Register