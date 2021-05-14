Michael Phelps Strength Swim Paddles for $16
UntilGone · 26 mins ago
Michael Phelps Strength Swim Paddles
$16 $24
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS931521" to save a few bucks and get the lowest price we could find by $4. With savings like that you can afford to get a swim cap or a pair of speedos to enhance your Michael Phelps look. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • Available in large only.
  • Olympic medal NOT included.
  • vents & palm risers
  • fully adjustable ergonomic wrist strap & finger loop
  • designed to mimic the natural bone structure of the hand for a more natural pulling motion
  • Code "DNEWS931521"
  • Expires 6/13/2021
Michael Phelps
