Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 55 mins ago
Michael Michael Kors Women's Twist-Neck Sweater Dress
$20 $125
pickup

That's the best deal we could find by $33 and a very low price for a Michael Kors dress. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Features
  • Available in Black/Gold or Khaki in regular or petite sizes
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Dresses Macy's Michael Kors
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register