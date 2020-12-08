New
Michael Michael Kors Women's Short Packable Puffer Jacket
$60 $190
It's $29 under what Michael Kors charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

  • It's available in ten colors (Marigold pictured).
  • 100% nylon shell and lining
  • 90% down / 10% waterfowl feathers fill
  • removable hood
  • 2 front hidden zip pockets
