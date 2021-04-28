It's $17 under our mention from five days ago and a savings of $174 off list. Log into your account and apply coupon code "VIPMOM" to get this price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- This offer is for KORSVip members. Not a member? (It's free to join and also bags free shipping.)
Choose from six styles with a savings of $60 on each. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shiping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lands' End Men's The Ultimate Commuter Non-Iron Performance Tech Check Dress Shirt for $9.96 ($60 off).
Apply coupon code "V8G7Y4YD" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White and Blue.
- Sold by Lovesfay via Amazon.
Save on an enormous selection of dresses for all occasions. Shop Now at Tbdress
- Shipping starts at $14, but orders $109 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the TBDress Women's Pleated Sleeveless Asymmetrical Maxi Dress for $23.67 ($11 off).
If you're stocking up, coupon code "SV12" takes $12 off orders $109 or more. Additionally, automatic discounts of up to $50 are given in checkout for orders $159 or more.
That's around $150 off list, and about a buck less than the same third-party seller charges at other sites. Shop Now at Overstock.com
- Sold by BHFO via Overstock.com.
Apply coupon code "VIPMOM" to take $126 off list and get the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $17 under our mention from last week.) Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Soft Pink.
- You must be logged in to your KORSVip account to get this deal and bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- measures 10" x 6.5" x 1.75"
- adjustable strap
- gold-tone hardware
- 100% leather
Jewelry starts at $19, women's clothing at $19, men's clothing at $20, and handbags are from $69. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- The banner says up to 50% off, but we're seeing better discounts within — some items are around 75% off.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Suri Small Quilted Crossbody Bag for $99 ($299 off).
- Orders ship for free via its KorsVIP program (it's free to join.)
It's $10 under our January mention, $219 off the list price, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Cyprus.
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's $20 under our mention from two days ago and a savings of $299 off list. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- measures 18" x 11.5" x 6.25"
- gold-tone hardware
- 2.75" handle drop
- Model: 35T0GVVT4C
That's a savings of $66 and over half off. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Dark Berry.
- KORSVip members bag free shipping. It's free to join.
That's $189 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Available in several colors (Sapphire Blue pictured).
Save $106 off list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Black at this price.
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
