Macy's · 25 mins ago
$39 $98
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Bell-Sleeve Dress for $39.13. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $59 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes XXS to XL
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Michael Michael Kors Women's Hoodie Dress
$35
pickup at Macy's
It's $53 off
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's MKGO Logo-Sleeve Hoodie Dress in Ivy or Pearl Heather for $35.13. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $53 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in select regular and petite sizes from XXS to M.
Venus · 3 wks ago
Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress
$40
$8 shipping
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find
Venus offers the Venus Women's Zipper Detail Bodycon Dress in Navy for $39.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in most sizes
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Guess Women's Mirage Cutout Bandage Dress
$51
pickup at Macy's
That's the lowest price we could find by $14
Macy's offers the Guess Women's Mirage Cutout Bandage Dress in White for $51.13. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. It's available in sizes S to XL.
Venus · 1 mo ago
Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress
$18 $36
$8 shipping
Venus offers the Venus Women's Strappy Back Mini Dress in Pink for $17.99 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- most sizes 10 to 16
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Charter Club Women's Colorblocked Shift Dress
$20 $90
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Colorblocked Shift Dress in Intrepid Blue or Deep Black for $19.93. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- sizes XS to XXL
Macy's · 5 days ago
Closeout Furniture at Macy's
35% to 70% off
pickup at Macy's
Macy's takes 35% to 70% off a selection of closeout furniture. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the bulk shipping charges, which average about $99. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Under Armour at Macy's
from $7
free shipping w/ $75
Save on a variety of men's and women's styles
Macy's discounts a selection of Under Armour apparel and accessories with prices starting at $7.49. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) A couple of best bets:
-
Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No Show Socks 6-Pack (6 Pairs) for $14.99(low by $5)
- Under Armour Men's UA Tech Half-Zip Pullover for $30 (low by $6)
Macy's · 1 day ago
International Silver 67pc Flatware Set for 12
$40
pickup at Macy's
All-time low and the best price today by $37
Macy's offers the International Silver 67-Piece Flatware and Hostess Service Set for 12 in Carleigh or Garland Frost for $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. (
- 12 salad forks
- 12 dinner forks
- 12 dinner knives
- 12 dinner spoons
- 12 teaspoons
- 7-piece hostess set
Macy's · 1 wk ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 3 days ago
Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Gray/Blue Check Sport Coat
$44
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- available in short and regular sizes 36 and 38 only
Jomashop · 2 days ago
Michael Kors Watches at Jomashop
up to 67% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 67% off a selection of Michael Kors men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS " bags free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's · 1 day ago
Michael Kors Men's Assorted Plaid/Grid Tie
$10 $70
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Assorted Plaid/Grid Tie in several styles (Glen Black pictured) for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- approximately 3"
- silk
