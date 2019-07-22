Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Grommet-Laced Maxi Dress in Black or Ivy for $55.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $84 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from XXS to XXL
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
- Available in sizes XS to XL
M90 via Amazon offers its M90 Women's Cold Shoulder Dress with Pockets in several colors (Royal Blue pictured) for $18.99. Coupon code "JHDPQN2N" drops that to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in size S to XXL
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Solid Midi Dress in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to L
Macy's offers the Thalia Sodi Women's Embellished High-Low Dress in several colors (Wild Plum pictured) for $27.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $72 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from XS to XXL
Macy's offers the DKNY Women's Sleeveless Asymmetric Dress in Hibiscus for $45.13. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from L to XXL
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Slim-Fit Non-Iron Performance Check Dress Shirt in Grape Soda or Blue Violet for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 16.5 32/33 to 17.5 34/35
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- available in short and regular sizes 36 and 38 only
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Dorothy Flex Pumps in Optic White for $44.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 6 to 10
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Full-Zip Logo Hoodie in several colors (Winter Red pictured) for $35.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
