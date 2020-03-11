Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Michael Kors · 39 mins ago
Michael Michael Kors Women's Goldie Patent Leather Sandals
$39 $135
free shipping

It's $96 off and a low price for a leather style from this brand. Buy Now at Michael Kors

Tips
  • It's available in Optic White or Grecian Blue.
  • KorsVIP members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Michael Kors Michael Kors
Women's Sandals Leather Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register