- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Belted Dress in Grecian Blue for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is $59 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Grommet-Laced Maxi Dress in Black or Ivy for $55.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $84 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
M90 via Amazon offers its M90 Women's Cold Shoulder Dress with Pockets in several colors (Royal Blue pictured) for $18.99. Coupon code "JHDPQN2N" drops that to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Solid Midi Dress in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Thalia Sodi Women's Embellished High-Low Dress in several colors (Wild Plum pictured) for $27.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $72 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the DKNY Women's Sleeveless Asymmetric Dress in Hibiscus for $45.13. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Gabysbags via eBay offers the Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Tote Bag in several colors for $74 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any color by $105. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Full-Zip Logo Hoodie in several colors (Winter Red pictured) for $35.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Zip-Up Top in True Navy or Sea Coral for $29.53. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Sign In or Register