Michael Kors · 16 mins ago
Michael Michael Kors Whitney Small Pebbled Leather Tote Bag
$77 $228
That's $151 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors

  • KorsVIP members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
  • Need more space? The Large version is available in Barolo for $111.75 ($186 off). Search "30S8GN1T3L" to find it.
Features
  • available in Brandy
  • measures 15" x 9.5" x 5.75"
  • 11.5" handle drop
  • exterior slip pocket
  • interior zip pocket and 6 slip pockets
  • includes dust bag
