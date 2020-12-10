That's the best price we could find by $98. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Bright Red pictured).
- It's also available in Buttercup for $101.48.
- measures 9.25" x 7" x 3"
- 12" to 21" adjustable strap
It's $269 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's a huge savings of $269. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- 4.5" handle drop
- measures 14" x 4.5" 14"
It's $109 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Soft Pink/Gold pictured).
- measures 13-1/2" x 9-1/2" x 5"
- 1 interior back zip pocket
- 2 back slip pockets
- 1 center tech compartment
- accommodates a standard size tablet
It's $109 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in TNGERINE MLT.
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's half off today and $2 less than our August mention. Buy Now at Columbia
- In three colors (Cypress Camo, Black pictured).
- Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- adjustable hip belt
- 1-liter capacity
- Model: 1890911_S
Save on over 200 watches, sunglesses, and more by applying the coupon codes found on individual product pages. Shop Now at Jomashop
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders of $100 or more.
Shop a variety of handbags, totes, satchels, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade
- Pictured is the Kate Spade Grace Medium Satchel for $279 ($119 off).
- All sales are final, with no returns or exchanges.
Save on handbags from Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, Coach, Marc Jacobs, and more. Plus, thanks to free shipping, you'll save an extra $8 on orders under $99. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Kate Spade New York Sam Striped Straw Medium Satchel for $62. It's $77 under what Kate Spade charges direct.
It's $169 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
That's an incredible savings of $199 off list. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Cyprus pictured).
Save on apparel, outerwear, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
That's a huge savings of $219 off the list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
It's $29 under what Michael Kors charges direct. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- It's available in ten colors (Marigold pictured).
- 100% nylon shell and lining
- 90% down / 10% waterfowl feathers fill
- removable hood
- 2 front hidden zip pockets
It's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- It's available in several colors (Red pictured).
- wool blend construction
- removable hood
- front button closure
- 2 side seam pockets
- belted waist
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save $253 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Grey.
Shop over 1,500 items, including handbags, shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Maxine Medium Dome Satchel for $134.10 ($164 off).
