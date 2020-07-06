New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Michael Michael Kors Voyager Leather Tote Bag
$102 $228
free shipping

It's $126 under list price. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Available in Soft Pink.
  • Search "0193599500065" to view it in Optic White or Black for the same price.
Features
  • measures 14.75" x 11" x 6.25"
  • open top
  • center zippered tech compartment
  • double shoulder straps
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Handbags Belk Michael Kors
Women's Leather Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register