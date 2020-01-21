Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Michael Kors · 42 mins ago
Michael Michael Kors Selma Saffiano Leather Medium Satchel
$79 $348
free shipping

That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal now by $11. Buy Now at Michael Kors

Tips
  • KorsVIP members bag free shipping. (Not a member? it's free to join.)
Features
  • available in Blossom
  • 100% Saffiano leather
  • gold-tone hardware
  • measures 13" x 8" x 4"
  • 2 interior zip pockes and 2 interior open pockets
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags Michael Kors Michael Kors
Women's Leather Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register