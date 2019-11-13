Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's
Michael Michael Kors Polly Top Zip Nylon Tote
$63 $158
pickup at Macy's

That's the best price we could find by $32, but most merchants charge at least $125. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Alternately, get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.)
Features
  • available in Admiral/Gold
  • measures 15" x 10" x 5.5"
  • back snap pocket, front zip pocket, interior zip pocket, and two slip pockets
  • padded tech compartment for laptops up to 15"
