Michael Kors · 1 hr ago
Michael Michael Kors Pebbled Leather Convertible Crossbody Bag
$67 $128
free shipping

It's $67 under list and the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Michael Kors

  • It's available in three colors (Sunset Peach pictured).
  • 100% Pebbled Leather
  • Gold-Tone Hardware
  • 7"W X 4.5"H X 1"D
  • Adjustable Strap: 22"-24"
  • Back exterior smartphone pocket
