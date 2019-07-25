- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Stretch Dress Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $95. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts the price to $28.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $67 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank discounts a selection of its men's pants, with prices starting from $14.98. Plus, Bank Account Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's a savings of up to $205. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Textured Dress Pants in Indigo for $175. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that price to $35. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $35 under our May mention, $140 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of big brand sneakers, with prices starting from $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Tanjun Sneakers in White for $30. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Today only, Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Herringbone Suit in Charcoal for $420. Coupon code "FLASH" drops that to $84. With free shipping. that's $16 under our mention from two weeks ago, $516 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Gabysbags via eBay offers the Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Tote Bag in several colors for $74 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for any color by $105.
Update: Prices now start from $75.50. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Slim-Fit Sport Coat in several colors (Light Grey pictured) for $295. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $59. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $236 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
