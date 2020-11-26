New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Michael Michael Kors Manhattan Small Leather Crossbody
$117 $298
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $107. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in White.
Features
  • measures 8.75" x 5.5" x 3.75"
  • 19" to 21" adjustable removable strap
  • 1 interior slip pocket & 3 credit card slots
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags Macy's
Women's Leather Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register