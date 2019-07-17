New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Michael Michael Kors Leila Nylon Tote
$55 $228
free shipping

Today only, Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Leila Nylon Tote in several colors (Pale Blue/Gold pictured) for $55.06 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 15" x 14" x 5"
  • zip closure
  • 1 interior zip pocket and 7 slip pockets
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags Macy's Michael Kors
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register