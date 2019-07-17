Today only, Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Leila Nylon Tote in several colors (Pale Blue/Gold pictured) for $55.06 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $69. Buy Now
- measures 15" x 14" x 5"
- zip closure
- 1 interior zip pocket and 7 slip pockets
Today only, Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Jolene Tricolor Saddle Crossbody Bag in several colors (Soft Pink/Light Cream/Fawn pictured) for $79.96 with free shipping. That's $248 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- measures 9-3/4" x 6-1/2" x 2-1/2"
- 19" long crossbody strap
- snap closure
- gold-tone exterior hardware
- 1 back slip pocket
- 1 interior zip pocket and 2 slip pockets
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Hayden Saffiano Leather Large Tote in Silver for $63.03 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this bag in any color by $43.
- 14" double handles
- One interior zip pocket and four slip pockets
Jomashop offers the Tory Burch Ella Patent Tote in Black for $150.48. Coupon code "DNEWSFS10" cuts that to $140.48. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $19, although some stores charge around $200.
- 2 leather handles with a 7" drop
- measures 13" x 17" x 5"
Macy's offers the Coach Floral Highline Tote in several colors (Black/Silver pictured) for $117 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $68.
- measures 14-1/4" x 12-1/4" x 4-1/4"
- 9-3/4" strap
Joseko via Amazon offers the Joseko Crossbody Straw Shoulder Bag in several colors (Brown pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "JOSEKOKS" cuts that to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find.
- Light Brown Big Size is $13.19 with free shipping via the same code above.
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size.
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.)
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited.
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46.
- available in short and regular sizes 36 and 38 only
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68.
- Available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Plaid Sport Coat in Gray/Blue for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
- available in select short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 40
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Full-Zip Logo Hoodie in several colors (Winter Red pictured) for $35.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21.
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
