Macy's · 58 mins ago
Michael Michael Kors Jolene Tricolor Saddle Crossbody
$80 $328
free shipping

Today only, Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Jolene Tricolor Saddle Crossbody Bag in several colors (Soft Pink/Light Cream/Fawn pictured) for $79.96 with free shipping. That's $248 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 9-3/4" x 6-1/2" x 2-1/2"
  • 19" long crossbody strap
  • snap closure
  • gold-tone exterior hardware
  • 1 back slip pocket
  • 1 interior zip pocket and 2 slip pockets
