Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Medium Logo Crossbody Bag for $89

That's a huge savings of $209. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Posted by Kimberly.
- Why does she like this deal? "I love this purse. It's much lighter weight than other MK bags I've purchased and is adjustable to hang comfortably right where I want it."
- Available in Vanilla or Brown.
- KORSVIP members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join)
- coated canvas
- gold-tone hardware
- measures 9" x 5.5" x 1"
- back slip pocket
- interior card slots
- zip fastening
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At 80% off, it's a savings of $262 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Coral.
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- can be used as a crossbody, clutch, or wristlet
- removable zip pouch with 8 card slots
- measures 8.5" W x 6.5" H x 2.25" D
- Model: 35S9GTVC3L
That's the best price we could find by $66. Buy Now at Belk
- zip closure
- 1 front slip pocket
- 1 back interior slip pocket
- adjustable cross body strap
- measures 21" x 12" x 7"
It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Belk
- In Brown or Vanilla.
- measures 16.5" x 11.5" x 6"
- adjustable shoulder strap
The extra discount applies at checkout, plus everything meets the free shipping threshold. Save on card cases starting from $44, tablet sleeves from $67, women's shoes from $76, handbags from $146, and more. Shop Now at Coach Outlet
- Pictured is the Tatum Carryall for $145.52 ($282 off).
Save on over 50 items, with sandals from $30, wallets from $39, and handbags from $117. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Coach Taylor Tote In Colorblocked Leather for $165. It's a savings of $110.
That's a $27 shipped low. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in Lime/Silver
- 6" wrist strap
- zip closure
- 3 interior credit card slots
Shop and save on a variety of handbags and accessories. Plus, you can bundle discounts on two or three select items via coupon codes "MAKEITTWO" or "MAKEITTHREE". View eligible items by clicking Bundles in the top menu or here. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- These items are Final Sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.
- Pictured is the Kate Spade Braelynn Tote for $89 ($240 off).
It's $189 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Sapphire Blue pictured).
- KORSVip members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- waterproof polyester
- Model: MC68720
At $179 off, that's a savings of nearly 80%. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Midnight sizes XS to M
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Sign In or Register