Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Leather Tote for $129
Macy's · 36 mins ago
Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Leather Tote
$129
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Available in Navy, Soft Pink, or Dark Mountain.
  • leather construction
  • zip top
  • measures 18" x 13.25 x 6"
  • Published 36 min ago
