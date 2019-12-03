Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Large East West Crossbody
$84 $168
free shipping

That's half of what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • In several colors (Vanilla/Pink/Gold pictured)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/3/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags Macy's Michael Kors
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register