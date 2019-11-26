Open Offer in New Tab
Michael Michael Kors Emmy Large Saffiano Leather Dome Satchel
$89 $378
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $13. (It's also $53 under what you'd pay from Michael Kors direct.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by JV Deals via eBay.
  • Prefer another color? Choose from six more for $96.
  • Available in Bisque at this price
  • Interior slip pockets and wall zip pocket
  • Dual rolled leather top handles
  • Removable, adjustable 20" crossbody strap
  • Measures 12.5" x 9.5" x 5"
Comments
