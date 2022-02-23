That's a savings of $391 off list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Luggage pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- measures 12.5” W x 9.5” H x 6” D
- 5" handle drop
- adjustable strap
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $5 under our mention from last month and $249 off list today. Apply coupon code "PRES20" to get this deal. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Black or Powder Blush.
- measures 8.5" x 6.5" x 2.25"
- removable zip pouch with 8 card slots
- can be used as a crossbody, clutch, or wristlet
That's a savings of $341 off list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- measures 11.5” W x 8.5” H x 4.5” D
Apply coupon code "PRES20" to save $20, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Powder Blush Multi or Brown at this price.
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- measures 8.75” W X 6” H X 2.25” D
Apply coupon code "PRES20" to get this for $17 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
Save on nearly a thousand items including clothing from $39 and shoes as low as $49. Shop Now at Tory Burch
- Enter your email address to access the sale.
- Sizes and stock may be limited.
- All sales are final; no returns or exchanges.
Look no farther for discounts on designer handbags, from brands including Calvin Klein, DKNY, Coach, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein Women's Lucy Shoulder Bag for $88.80 ($59 off).
Apply coupon code "501K56RO" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors
- Sold by HAIXIAUK via Amazon.
- measures 4.32" x 1.96" x 7.09" overall
- 24" - 47.24’’ adjustable strap
- fits 6.1" phone
- 4 card slots
There are 60 items on sale, with deals for small and mini bags starting at $199, crossbody bags from $159, and totes from $159. Shop Now at Tory Burch
- Pictured is the Tory Burch McGraw Tote for $279 ($119 off list).
It's $79 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In several colors (Brown/Black pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- silver-tone hardware
That's $161 off and a low price for two pieces of Michael Kors jewelry. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- stainless steel case
- rose gold-tone sterling silver bracelet
- pavé-accented dial & heart charm
- quartz movement
- water resistance to 165 feet
Men's 100% cashmere intarsia-knit sweaters start at $1,495 elsewhere. Buy Now at Michael Kors
That's $59 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
Sign In or Register