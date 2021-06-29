Michael Kors Women's Petite Paisley-Print Crossover-Neck Dress for $39

This dress goes for at least $60 at other major retailers. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in Saffron or Nectarine
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $59 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- In White/Blue
- Search "10770277" for Mixed-Print Nectarine.
It's $26 under list price. Buy Now at Kohl's
- available in several colors (Fairisle pictured)
- opt for in-store pickup to avid the $8.95 shipping fee
- most sizes/styles are $4.50, but some are $6.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Forest Rain or Orange Pepper.
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee will apply.
It's a savings of $26 off the list price. Additionally, apply coupon code "NEWS24" to bag free shipping with orders over $23.75. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- Available in several colors (Baked Clay pictured).
Save on over 2,000 styles, with prices starting from $9 Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein Women's Wrap Floral Midi Dress for $49.97 ($79 off)
Shop over 18,000 items. Almost four-fifths of the included items are at least 60% off. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Radley 5-Piece Chaise Sectional Sofa Heavenly Mocha Grey for $1,999 ($1,788 off list).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
It's $75 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad the few cents to over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 360° reflectivity
- sleeve for laptops up to 17"
- fleece-lined phone/sunglasses pocket
- adjustable shoulder straps
It's $189 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Sapphire Blue pictured).
- KORSVip members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- waterproof polyester
- Model: MC68720
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Macy's
- In South Pacific/Gold or Clementine/Gold.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- 4 card slots
At $179 off, that's a savings of nearly 80%. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Midnight sizes XS to M
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's $59 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Black / Crimson
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- measures 4" x 3.25"
- 89.4% coated canvas / 9.6% polyester / 1% polyurethane
- Model: 36F0LCOD2B
Sign In or Register