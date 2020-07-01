It's $320 under list price and a great price for a designer leather jacket. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Available in Black, Dune, or Taupe.
-
Published 46 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $100 off list, and a great discount of 50% off for Patagonia gear. Buy Now at Patagonia
- Dyneema is an industrial-grade, lightweight fiber used in tow ropes and crane slings.
- As noted from Patagonia- The jackets are bigger than most of our styles—especially around the shoulders and back. Folks who have a leaner build or don't wear multiple layers might want to order one size smaller than usual.
- 92% organic cotton and 8% Dyneema blend
- made in the USA
Use coupon code "BANANA" for a savings of $39 off list price.
Update: The price has dropped to $33.99, with free shipping on orders over $50. Buy Now at Banana Republic Factory
- Shipping adds $7, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more (before coupon)
It's the best price we could find by $2, although most stores charge significantly more. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Moss pictured)
- Some sizes cost more
That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Columbia
- Available in several colors (Cool Grey/Shark pictured)
- Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
T-shirts start at $7, shirts at $13, shoes at $20, pants at $21, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
Stack savings on thousands of items, from men's and women's apparel, shoes, and accessories, to home goods and kitchen items. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping starts at $5.95, although orders of $100 or more ship for free.
Save on shoes, apparel, and accessories. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or bag free shipping with orders over $100.
Save on brands like Nike, Converse, Ecco, Sperry, Toms, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or get free shipping with $100.
Coupon code "MK99" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Jomashop
- Available in several colors (Rose Gold pictured)
- stainless steel case
- quartz movement
- water resistance to 100 feet
- social media updates, text/email alerts, app notifications, smart help from Google, fitness and heart rate tracking, payment technology, GPS distance tracking, and swimproof technology
Sign In or Register