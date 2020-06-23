New
Michael Kors Women's Access Gen 4 Sofie Smartwatch
$100 $130
Coupon code "MK99" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Jomashop

  • Available in several colors (Rose Gold pictured)
  • stainless steel case
  • quartz movement
  • water resistance to 100 feet
  • social media updates, text/email alerts, app notifications, smart help from Google, fitness and heart rate tracking, payment technology, GPS distance tracking, and swimproof technology
  • Code "MK99"
