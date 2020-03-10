Open Offer in New Tab
Michael Kors · 57 mins ago
Michael Kors Voyager Medium Crossgrain Leather Tote Bag
$148 $328
free shipping

That's $180 off and the lowest price we could find. (The non-studded version goes for $278 elsewhere.) Buy Now at Michael Kors

Tips
  • It's available in Black.
Features
  • 100% leather
  • adjustable shoulder straps
  • back zip pocket, 2 back slip pockets, padded center zip compartment with slip pocket, and 6 front slip pockets
