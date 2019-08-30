Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, WatchGooRoo via eBay offers the Michael Kors Unisex Sunglasses in Black for $47.49. In-cart, the price drops to $37.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most merchants charge at least $72. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Ashford offers the Ray-Ban Unisex Sunglasses in Fashion or Rectangular for $59.99. (You may need to apply coupon code "DNRB6" to see this price.) With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest prices we could find by $40 and $10 respectively.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Originals Continental 80 Shoes in Grey/Mint for $40. In-cart, the price drops to $28. With free shipping, that's $4 under our May mention of another color and the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic Fit Solid Suit in Black for $199.99. Coupon code "WKND" cuts the price to $159.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $87. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Grommet-Laced Maxi Dress in Black or Ivy for $55.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $84 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Plaid 7" Shorts in Black for $21.16. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $68 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
