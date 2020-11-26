Save on hoodies starting from $22, jewelry from $25, jackets from $34, handbags from $39, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on over 450 items, making gifting for friends and family of all tastes easy with electronics, TVs, smartwatches, clothing, shoes, small appliances, and more on offer. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the LG Gram 14" 1080p i7 Whiskey Lake Laptop for $799.99 (low by $150).
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases.
- Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Save up to 50% off headphones, up to 50% off video games, up to $250 off iPhone, up to 50% toys, and many more such offers. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted cell phones, electronics, home items, video games & media, clothing, automotive and much, much more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on handbags from $79, jackets from $89, shoes from $119, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Tote Bag for $99 ($179 off).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save $20 over the next best price we found.
Update: The price dropped to $74.25. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In White Combo.
- 3 front card slots, front slip pocket, and back slip pocket
- logo-print coated canvas with leather trim
- measures 7" W x 5.5" H x 3.25" D
- adjustable strap
- Model: 32T0GJ4C0Y
That's a savings of 70%. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Navy Multi.
It's $109 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Soft Pink/Gold pictured).
- measures 13-1/2" x 9-1/2" x 5"
- 1 interior back zip pocket
- 2 back slip pockets
- 1 center tech compartment
- accommodates a standard size tablet
Save $25 over the next best price we could find in any color. Buy Now at eBay
- In Quilted Silver/Silver Tone.
- Sold by luxyvip via eBay.
- 2 zip side compartments
- phone pocket
- 2 slip pockets
- 6 card slots
- ID window
Sign In or Register