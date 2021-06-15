Michael Kors Summer Sale: up to an extra 50% off

Michael Kors stacks extra savings onto already reduced styles, dropping discounts as deep as 75%. Prices are as marked. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Large Logo Tote Bag for $119 (a low by $14).
Expires 6/28/2021
Shop over 100 styles, with several marked in the 70% to 75% off range. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Charlotte Leather Tote Bag for $119 (low by $23).
It's $299 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Pale Blue.
- measures 8.5” x 8.5” x 5"
- 4.5" handle
- adjustable strap
- Model: 35T1SU2M8S
Save on totes, shoulder bags, crossbodies, clutches, and more. Shop Now at Tory Burch
- Pictured is the Tory Burch Perry Embossed Leather Triple-Compartment Tote Bag in Black for $289 (low by $46).
Save on more than 88,000 items, including clothing for the whole family, shoes, handbags, home items, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
At $179 off, that's a savings of nearly 80%. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Midnight sizes XS to M
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's $189 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Sapphire Blue pictured).
- KORSVip members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- waterproof polyester
- Model: MC68720
That's $90 off our December mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Midnight or Canvas Beige.
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's $79 less than you'd pay at other major retailers. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in White
- pad to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 will apply.
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Macy's
- In South Pacific/Gold or Clementine/Gold.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- 4 card slots
Save on tops starting from $25, card holders from $26, sandals from $34, belts from $36, bags from $44, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Charm North South Crossbody for $57.60 (low by $38).
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
