Michael Kors Summer Lovin' Sale: Up to 60% off

Nab men's and women's clothing and men's wallets from $22, women's shoes from $44, handbags from $66, and watches from $109. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping.
-
Expires 7/26/2021
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Save on tops starting from $25, card holders from $26, sandals from $34, belts from $36, bags from $44, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Charm North South Crossbody for $57.60 (low by $38).
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Save on a selection of 50 styles of furniture, small appliances, tech, freezers, and more with prices starting from $30. Shop Now at Costco
- Pictured is the Apple iMac Coffee Lake i5 21.5" Retina 4K Desktop (Early 2019) for $1,100 (low by $200).
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Act fast and grab a special deal each night through July 16 at midnight CT on the Woot! app. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- An item will appear on the main page at midnight CT, marked with "$1 on the Woot! app". The price will drop to $1 at checkout.
- Stock is limited.
Save on over 120 TV models, from brands such as Sony, LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Sony A80J XR77A80J 77" 4K OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $3,499.99 (low by $48).
At 80% off, it's $262 off and the lowest price we could find in any color by $24. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Coral.
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- can be used as a crossbody, clutch, or wristlet
- removable zip pouch with 8 card slots
- measures 8.5" W x 6.5" H x 2.25" D
- Model: 35S9GTVC3L
It's $189 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in several colors (Sapphire Blue pictured).
- KORSVip members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- waterproof polyester
- Model: MC68720
At $179 off, that's a savings of nearly 80%. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Midnight sizes XS to M
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's $66 under list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- includes ID window
- neon trim
- coated canvas exterior
That's a savings of $34 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Vanilla/Ballet for this price.
- Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89 or more.
- adjustable 15" strap
It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- 18K gold-tone exterior hardware
- 1 back slip pocket, 1 front slip pocket
- zip closure
- 23.5" adjustable strap
This dress goes for at least $60 at other major retailers. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in Nectarine
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Macy's
- In South Pacific/Gold or Clementine/Gold.
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- 4 card slots
Sign In or Register