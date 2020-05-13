Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Michael Kors Spring Event at Belk
Extra 25% off
free shipping w/ $35 OR a beauty item

Save extra on clothing and accessories. Sweaters start at $15, dresses at $29, shoes at $37, and handbags at $44. Shop Now at Belk

Tips
  • Pad your order with a beauty item or over $35 to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
  • Exclusions apply, and stock may be limited.
Related
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Clothing & Accessories Belk
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register