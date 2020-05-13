Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save extra on clothing and accessories. Sweaters start at $15, dresses at $29, shoes at $37, and handbags at $44. Shop Now at Belk
There's no excuse not to treat your mom with every personal taste accounted for, including homeware, small appliances, clothing, shoes, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Coupon code "FLASHCOLOR" takes 40% off, with prices starting at $19.78. That's up to $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Converse
A little bit of everything is discounted, but you'll find the biggest selection in grills, outdoor decor, and patio furniture categories. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Clothe the whole family for super cheap. If your kid "needs" to wear the hottest brands, this is a great opportunity to keep them happy without breaking the bank. Shop Now at Belk
Get prepped for summer and save, including men's and women's t-shirts from $3.99. Shop Now at Belk
Get the lowest price we could find in any color by $14. Buy Now at Belk
That's $50 under what High Sierra charges direct. Buy Now at Belk
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Belk
