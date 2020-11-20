Save on jackets from $34, sweaters from $38, handbags from $39, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
-
Expires 11/22/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Additional offers will follow from the 26th on but for ten days (starting today), score savings on chocolatey treats, meat, small appliances, TVs, tablets, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Costco
- Prices are for members only.
- Non-members will incur additional fees on these purchases. Many items are available for members only.
- Some large items may incur shipping charges, but pickup is widely available.
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted cell phones, electronics, home items, video games & media, clothing, automotive and much, much more. Shop Now at Walmart
As well as a revolving carousel of daily deals and lightning deals, you'll score early access savings on Amazon devices, Fire TV edition smart TVs, vacuums, small appliances, and much more. Shop Now at Amazon
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, streaming devices, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on handbags from $79, jackets from $89, shoes from $119, and more. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Tote Bag for $99 ($179 off).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save $20 over the next best price we found.
Update: The price dropped to $74.25. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In White Combo.
- 3 front card slots, front slip pocket, and back slip pocket
- logo-print coated canvas with leather trim
- measures 7" W x 5.5" H x 3.25" D
- adjustable strap
- Model: 32T0GJ4C0Y
That's a savings of 70%. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In Navy Multi.
It's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- Available in Black or Optic White.
- rubber sole
- 100% leather
- Model: 40R0EMFR2L
That's a 75% discount. Plus, free shipping adds an additional savings of $8 Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Black (and Camel in large sizes).
Save $25 over the next best price we could find in any color. Buy Now at eBay
- In Quilted Silver/Silver Tone.
- Sold by luxyvip via eBay.
- 2 zip side compartments
- phone pocket
- 2 slip pockets
- 6 card slots
- ID window
Sign In or Register