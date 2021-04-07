New
up to 50% off
free shipping

Jewelry starts at $19, women's clothing at $29, men's clothing at $30, and handbags are from $69. Shop Now at Michael Kors

  • The banner says up to 50% off, but we're seeing better discounts within — some items are around 75% off.
  • Pictured is the Michael Kors Suri Small Quilted Crossbody Bag for $99 ($299 off).
  • Orders ship for free via its KorsVIP program (it's free to join.)
