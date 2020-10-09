Save on handbags, sunglasses, apparel, watches, and more, with a good amount of deals under $50. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
This is a substantial discount on in-season apparel, including jackets from $33, boots from $104, and bags from $134, from their recent lines. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (It's free to join.)
- The discount is already marked on the product pages.
Spend $10 or more in a single purchase via Amazon Books or Amazon Pop-Up and earn a $10 Amazon Prime Day credit, good to spend October 13-14. Plus, you'll get an extra $10 in credit if you spend $10 or more via Amazon 4-Star. Shop Now at Amazon
- purchase must be made between September 28 and October 14
Shop and save on a range of apparel, shoes, outdoor gear, and more. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Shop on over 7,500 items, with gloves from $7, women's pants starting at $15, women's shoes at $19, men's shoes at $20, men's jackets at $24, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $50 or more.
- While the banner says up to 60% off, we saw up to 70% off within the sale.
Save on over 2,700 discounted items, including clothing, handbags, jewelry, shoes, and bed and bath items. Narrow your selection using the discount range in the left hand sidebar. Shop Now at Macy's
- Get free shipping on orders over $25 or opt for in-store pickup where available; otherwise, you'll pay $10.95.
Apparel items and accessories start at $22, while bags are discounted as low as $67. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (It's free to join.)
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members are eligible for this offer. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on a selection of over 350 styles of women's sandals from $119, flats from 113, and sneakers from $103. Shop Now at Michael Kors
Fall back in style this season when you shop this selection of fabulous fashion finds. Shop Now at Michael Kors
Save $89 off the list price and get an overall great price on a designer dress. Buy Now at Belk
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with $49.
Save on men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Prices are as marked.
It's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Belk
- It's available in several colors (Soft Pink).
- measures 9.5" x 6.25" x 2"
- 1 back padded ipad pocket, 1 front slip pocket
- crossbody strap
This sale includes over 100 men's watches, so what are you waiting for? You know what time it is! Shop Now at Michael Kors
- You must sign up for free membership to use the coupon and get free shipping.
- Apply coupon code "EARLYVIP" to save an extra 25% off.
