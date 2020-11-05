New
Michael Kors · 43 mins ago
Michael Kors Saffiano Leather Smartphone Crossbody Bag
$71 $178
free shipping

It's $107 under list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors

Features
  • 100% leather
  • gold-tone hardware
  • 5 back card slots
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Handbags Michael Kors Michael Kors
Women's Leather Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register