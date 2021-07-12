Michael Kors Pull Chain Belt Bag for $21
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Michael Kors Pull Chain Belt Bag
$21 $55
free shipping w/ $89

That's a savings of $34 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • In Vanilla/Ballet for this price.
  • Opt for ship to store to dodge the $7.95 shipping charge; Otherwise shipping is free on orders of $89 or more.
Features
  • adjustable 15" strap
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags Nordstrom Rack Michael Kors
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register