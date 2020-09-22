New
Michael Kors · 37 mins ago
Michael Kors Precious Metal-Plated Sterling Silver Pavé Mercer Link Ring
$39 $85
free shipping

It's $46 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Michael Kors

Tips
  • It's available in several colors (Silver pictured).
  • KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
  • pavé cubic zirconia
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Jewelry Michael Kors Michael Kors
Women's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register