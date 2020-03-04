Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Michael Kors Pebble Leather Phone Crossbody Wallet
$64 $128
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Alternately, orders of $75 or more net free shipping.)
  • Michael Kors charges a few bucks more for blue.
Features
  • Available in Vintage Blue/Gold or Sunflower/Gold
  • measures 7" x 4.5" x 1"
  • interior zip pocket, five slip pockets, 11 card slots, and a phone pocket
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Handbags Macy's Michael Kors
Women's Leather Popularity: 3/5
