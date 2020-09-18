New
Michael Kors · 1 hr ago
Michael Kors Odin Tall Leather Card Case
$22 $48
free shipping

That's a savings of 55% off the list price. Buy Now at Michael Kors

Tips
  • KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
  • 100% leather with a polyester lining
  • measures 4.1" x 3.3"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Accessories Michael Kors Michael Kors
Leather Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register