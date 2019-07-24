New
Michael Kors Men's Slim-Fit Sport Coat
$59 $295
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Slim-Fit Sport Coat in several colors (Light Grey pictured) for $295. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $59. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $236 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • select short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 50
  • Code "FLASH"
