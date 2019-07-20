Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Slim-Fit Non-Iron Performance Check Dress Shirt in Grape Soda or Blue Violet for $24.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from 16.5 32/33 to 17.5 34/35
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Zip-Up Top in True Navy or Sea Coral for $29.53. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
- Available in select regular and petite sizes from XXS to XXL
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Ultimate 365 Solid Polo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "DN1799" bags free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Monogram Polo in Bright White for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
- Available in L and XL
Walmart offers the George Men's Short-Sleeve Printed Rayon Woven Shirt in several colors (Island Time pictured) for $6. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention, $5 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from S to 4XL
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $10.49. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in our mention from three weeks ago.
Update: The price has fallen to $12.99 before and $9.09 after coupon. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 70% off a selection of Travelpro Walkabout 3.0 Spinner and Rolling Luggage with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, free shipping applies. That's at least $140 and up to $266 off, and the lowest prices we've seen for some of these items. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 15.5" Rolling Carry On for $59.99 (all-time low, $140 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 19" International Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $77.99 (Amazon and eBags charge the same, $182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 22" Expandable Carry On Rolling Suitcase for $77.99 ($182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 21" Expandable Carry On Spinner Suitcase for $83.99 (all-time low, $196 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 25" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $95.99 ($224 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 29" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $113.99 (pictured, all-time low, $266 off)
Macy's offers the Champion Men's C-Life Reverse Weave Logo-Print Sweatshirt in several colors (Groovy Papaya pictured) for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- available in short and regular sizes 36 and 38 only
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
- Available in sizes XS to XL
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Full-Zip Logo Hoodie in several colors (Winter Red pictured) for $35.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Cotton Mesh Hoodie in White for $93 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $62. Buy Now
- available in XXS to XXL
